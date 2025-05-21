Mumbai Teen Girl Addicted to Online Game Rescued From Banaras After Being Kidnapped From Goregaon

A 14-year-old girl was rescued by the Vanrai Police from Banaras district in Uttar Pradesh, six days after she was kidnapped from the Goregaon area of Mumbai. The teenager, reportedly addicted to an online game, was lured to a location in Goregaon East as part of a task in the game. She was then abducted and taken to Banaras. The girl, currently in shock, is a Class 9 student at a reputed private school in Goregaon East. As her parents are working professionals, she often stayed home alone. Over time, she developed an addiction to the online game 'Fire Game.'

According to police, the girl came into contact with an individual through the game. He began manipulating her and assigned her real-world tasks. During one such task, she was instructed to visit a dumping ground in Goregaon East. Unaware of the danger, she went there without informing anyone and was abducted by individuals already present at the location. When her parents returned home and found her missing, they began searching for her. Unable to locate her, they filed a missing person's complaint.

Initial checks of her call records showed no suspicious or unknown numbers. However, further investigation revealed her involvement in the online game, which assigns real-life challenges to players. Police contacted the game’s company and obtained user data, which eventually led them to Banaras. The girl was rescued safely, and investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest the culprits. An 18-year-old suspect is believed to be involved.