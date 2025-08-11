Mumbai: Teen Sexually Assaulted Under Pretext of Black Magic in Virar; Two Arrested

A shocking case of sexual exploitation under the guise of black magic has emerged from Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Police have arrested a 21-year-old visually impaired man and his accomplice for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl three times in a single day after convincing her that she was possessed by “four demons” which could harm her future husband and prevent her from bearing children.

According to investigators, the accused told the victim that the “evil spirits” could only be driven out through a ritual involving sexual intercourse 11 times. He allegedly warned her not to reveal the matter to anyone.

Last month, with help from his friend, the accused booked a room at a lodge near Rajodi Beach, where he allegedly assaulted the girl thrice in one day. The victim, an 11th standard student suffering from a mental health condition, lives in Virar with her parents. Her family claimed she had been under a “spirit’s influence” for the past four years.

The victim had met the accused for the first time in July through a friend. Initially, she refused his demand but later agreed out of fear. On July 30, she met him for the so-called ritual. After the incident, she confided in a friend, who alerted her parents. Her father then approached Virar Police, leading to the registration of a case.

Police have booked the accused under sections 137(2), 64, and 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and sections 1 and 49 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Both are in police custody.

Officials are investigating whether the accused had used similar “black magic” methods to target other women.