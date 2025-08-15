Mumbai: Teenager Dies by Suicide from 23rd Floor of Goregaon’s Oberoi Complex

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide on Thursday afternoon after jumping from the 23rd floor of a high-rise in Oberoi Complex, Goregaon. Police said she had been battling depression. This is the fourth suicide incident reported from the same complex in the past six months.

According to police, the deceased was a Class 11 student at a reputed college and lived with her family in the 23-storey Oberoi Square building. Her father is a well-known construction businessman. On Thursday afternoon, she was studying in her room while her mother and grandparents were also at home. Her father had gone out for work.

Around 3:30 pm, the teenager suddenly leapt out of her room’s window. She died on the spot due to the impact. Police confirmed that no suicide note was found. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil of Aarey Police Station said the girl had been undergoing treatment for depression at Ambani Hospital for the past few years. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Aarey Police Station.

This is the fourth suicide case from the Oberoi Complex within six months. In July this year, a 22-year-old youth jumped from the 45th floor of the same building. On May 28, 2025, a 17-year-old schoolgirl ended her life by jumping from the 45th floor of another tower in the complex. The rising number of suicides in the area has sparked concern among residents.