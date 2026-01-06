Mumbai Temple Corridor Plan: Siddhivinayak Link Project Aims to Ease Pilgrim Movement Across Major Shrines

In a significant push to strengthen religious tourism in Mumbai, plans are underway to develop a dedicated temple corridor linking Mumbadevi, Babulnath, Mahalaxmi, and Siddhivinayak temples. The announcement was made by Pavan Tripathi, BJP’s Mumbai Mahamantri, as reported by The Times of India. The proposed corridor aims to improve connectivity, streamline pilgrim movement, and enhance facilities for devotees visiting these prominent shrines. The initiative is being seen as part of a broader vision to boost faith-based tourism while also improving urban infrastructure around key religious landmarks that attract thousands of visitors daily from across the country.

Speaking on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Tripathi, who played a key role in candidate selection, expressed strong confidence in a decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance. He stated that the alliance is targeting at least 150 seats, with the BJP alone expected to cross the 100-seat mark. Dismissing claims of regional division, Tripathi asserted that the Mumbai elections are not being fought on Marathi versus non-Marathi lines. He highlighted that the BJP has consistently supported the Marathi community, citing the redevelopment of BDD chawls as evidence of providing dignified housing to Marathi residents.

Tripathi also responded to allegations surrounding the marginalisation of North Indian candidates in the elections. He clarified that 21 seats were allocated to North Indian representatives, stressing that ticket distribution was carried out fairly and without bias. According to him, all candidates were selected after carefully considering multiple criteria, including winnability, social representation, and local support. He conveyed optimism that candidates from all communities would perform well in the polls, reinforcing the party’s claim that there has been no discrimination in the allocation of seats.

Highlighting the core issues shaping the Mumbai civic polls, Tripathi said the contest is centred on security and development. Drawing a comparison with the period before 2014, he remarked that Mumbai has transformed into a far safer city, moving away from its earlier reputation as a frequent target of bomb blasts. He added that improved law and order would encourage strong voter support, including from women and the Muslim community. Tripathi further revealed that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra will soon be released, focusing on better civic hospitals, upgraded schools, and expanded welfare schemes for women.