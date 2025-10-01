Mumbai Temple Theft: Jodhpur Man Arrested, 3 kg Silver Ornaments and Shivling Recovered

The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in connection with a temple theft in South Mumbai. The accused had allegedly buried the stolen silver underground, which has now been recovered by the police. The theft took place at a temple located in Mangaldas Market, from where around 3 kg of silver ornaments and a silver Shivling worth nearly ₹3 lakh were stolen.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kapil Brijmohan Soni, a resident of Jodhpur, who is linked to Ambalal Jewellers near the Mahadev Temple in the area. Following a detailed investigation, a police team was dispatched to Rajasthan.

On September 22, the team apprehended Soni from his residence and later produced him before a court, which remanded him to police custody on transit remand.

During interrogation, Soni allegedly confessed to being involved in multiple thefts across Mumbai. Stolen property related to different cases registered at LT Marg and Pydhonie police stations was recovered. This included a silver utensil weighing 1.25 kg, silver ornaments of 1.25 kg, 760 grams of silver articles, and 200 grams of silver from earlier thefts. Police confirmed that the entire stolen property has now been seized.

Investigators further revealed that the accused’s call detail records (CDR) placed him in areas such as VP Road, Juhu, Andheri, DN Nagar, and Bhoiwada. Police are now probing his possible involvement in other temple thefts reported from these localities. The investigation is underway.