Mumbai: Tension Rises In City as Maratha Quota Protesters Seek Advocate Sadavarte's Residence

Maratha reservation agitators who arrived in Mumbai have been searching for the residence of Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who has been a vocal opponent of the Maratha reservation. Protesters, angry over his stand, were seen asking media personnel and locals about his address on Friday.

In view of the tension, Mumbai Police have already deployed additional security outside Sadavarte’s residence since Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, several protesters, many of whom had come to Mumbai for the first time, were repeatedly asking, “Where does Sadavarte live?”

The Maratha reservation issue has been a burning subject in Maharashtra for the past few years. The movement is being spearheaded by Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been pressing for quota benefits for the Maratha community. While protests are gaining momentum across the state, Advocate Sadavarte has strongly opposed the demand and even filed a petition against Maratha reservation in court. His legal interventions have made him a target of public anger among Maratha agitators.

Tensions escalated further on Thursday afternoon when Sadavarte lodged a complaint about protesters violating norms, which reportedly infuriated the demonstrators even more.

Police sources said that a larger gathering of Maratha protesters is expected in Mumbai on Friday. To prevent any law-and-order disruption, security arrangements have been intensified across sensitive areas.

It may be recalled that last year Maratha protesters had vandalised Sadavarte’s vehicle. Considering that background, police are taking no chances and have extended full security cover to the advocate.