Mumbai-Thane Water Cut News: Supply To Be Disrupted From Today Till October 9; Check Affected Areas

Residents of Mumbai and Thane will face reduced water supply for the next three days. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has begun upgrading electricity meters at its water purification plants in Pise and Panjrapur. Consequently, a 10% water cut will be in effect from Tuesday, October 7, to Thursday, October 9. During this period, water supply will be limited in certain parts of Thane and Mumbai.

The Municipal Corporation is updating 100-kilowatt electricity meters at the Pise and Panjrapur water purification plants. The work will be carried out daily between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm, during which water supply may be temporarily disrupted in some areas. The TMC has assured that water supply will return to normal from October 10 once the work is completed.

Areas of Thane Affected:

Thane Municipal Corporation receives 85 MLD of water daily from Mumbai Municipal Corporation sources. Based on this supply, water cuts will impact the following areas: Naupada, Pachpakhadi, Hazuri, Louiswadi, Raghunath Nagar, Namdev Wadi, Sainath Nagar, Ramchandra Nagar, Kisan Nagar No. 1 & 2, Shivaji Nagar, Padwal Nagar, Janta Slum, Shivshakti Nagar, Karvalo Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jai Bhavani Nagar, Kajuwadi, Jijamata Nagar, Balkum Pada No. 1, Laxmi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Manpada (Nalpada), Kopri Dhobighat, Gavdevi (Louiswadi) Jalkumbh, Tekdi Bungalow Jalkumbh, Bhatwadi, Indira Nagar, Anand Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kopri Kanhaiya Nagar.

Areas of Mumbai Affected:

Water supply will also be reduced in parts of South Mumbai and the suburbs. Areas expected to experience disruptions include Fort, Colaba, Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Masjid Bunder, Mohammed Ali Road, Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, Byculla, Agripada, Nagpada, Parel, Lalbaug, Hindmata, Lower Parel, Matunga, and Sion.

The TMC has urged residents to store essential water and use it sparingly during this period. The Corporation has also assured that normal water supply will resume from October 10 after the completion of the electricity meter upgrade work.