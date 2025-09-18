Mumbai Theft: Branded Garments Worth Rs 13.39 Lakh Stolen from Kurla’s Phoenix Mall, 4 Arrested

Mumbai: Significant theft case has been reported in Kurla's phoenix mall were four individuals for allegedly stealing branded garments worth Rs 13.39 lakh from the Reliance Trends outlet in mall. Accused identified as Altaf Abdul Gafur Shaikh, 27, a resident of Mangalore, Karnataka, Sachin Suresh Hiwale, 26, and Abhishek Pankaj Singh, 35, both from Kurla (West), and Sajid Iqbal Shaikh, 26.

As per the information received from police, complaint was lodged by Asif Mehboob Shaikh, 37, the store manager, who has been employed at the store since August 26, 2024. Store has a total of 44 staff members. Among them, Altaf Shaikh and Sachin Hiwale, were responsible for assisting customers with garment selection, while Abhishek Singh, was assigned at the store’s main exit to check customer bills and purchased items before they exited. According to FPJ reports, internal audits by Mustaqeem Khan between May and August 2024 revealed discrepancies.

A subsequent audit in September 2024 found 746 missing garments from seven brands, valued at Rs4.37 lakh. Consequently, State Head Prashant Agarwal ordered an independent inventory audit by Manikprabhu Uttarwar on December 23, 2024, which uncovered a total loss of 2,543 garments worth Rs13,39,019 across various brands.

Additionally CCTV footage showed Altaf Shaikh and Sachin Hiwale were seen stuffing garments into a large blue jumbo carry bag and handing it over to a known associate. Abhishek Singh, stationed at the main gate, allowed the bag to be taken out of the store without any security check After store hours. During when questioned by Head Branch Manager Wasi Hasan, all three employees confessed to the theft and revealed that the stolen items were handed over to their friend, Sajid Shaikh.