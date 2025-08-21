Mumbai: Threatening Email Sent to Mumbai Police Control Room, Probe Underway

The Mumbai Police Control Room has received a threatening email. The email reportedly demanded that the Tamil Nadu Police be allowed to form a union. According to officials, the mail was first sent by an unidentified individual to the ‘Four Seasons’ Hotel in Worli. After going through the content, the hotel administration immediately informed the Mumbai Control Room. With the help of the Cyber Police, efforts are on to trace the sender.

This incident comes just days after a similar threat. On 14 August, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a threatening phone call. The caller claimed that a major bomb blast would take place on a train. Before giving further details, the caller abruptly disconnected the call. When police officials tried to call back on the same number, the phone was found switched off.

Officials stated that the call was received around 6:30 pm on Thursday. Following the call, Mumbai Police promptly informed the Railway Police. Extensive checks were carried out at railway stations and crowded areas, with teams scanning for suspicious objects and persons. However, no suspicious item was found during the search operations.