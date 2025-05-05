Mumbai: Three Arrested for Cheating Virar Shop Owner of Rs 6 Lakh in Fake Dollar Deal

The Samta Nagar Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly cheating a Virar-based electric shop owner of Rs 6 lakh by promising him U.S. dollars at a low rate. The accused, identified as Shahid Medbul Haq Sheikh alias Abdul, Nuralam Aynul Sheikh, and Shahjan Irshad Sheikh, are currently in police custody. According to Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil, all three had been absconding since the crime came to light nearly a year ago.

The victim, Bhavesh Gunvantlal Barot, owns ‘Ambika Traders’, an electric shop in Virar. The main accused, Abdul, used to sell mangoes outside Barot’s shop and had developed a friendly relationship with him and his associate Faizul Sheikh since 2020.

In May 2024, Abdul approached Barot with an offer, claiming that a relative in Kandivali had U.S. dollars available at a discounted rate. Tempted by the deal, Barot agreed to buy the dollars for Rs 6 lakh. Abdul showed him a few genuine-looking dollar notes to build trust.

On June 6, 2024, Barot arrived in Kandivali with the cash. Two men, claiming to be Abdul’s associates, handed him a bundle allegedly containing the promised dollars. After taking the money, they quickly left. Upon checking the bundle later, Barot was shocked to find only two actual dollar notes, with the rest of the package filled with soap bars wrapped in paper.

Realising he had been duped, Barot lodged a complaint at the Samta Nagar Police Station. A case of cheating was registered, and the police launched a manhunt for the accused, who had gone into hiding.

After months of investigation, the police team led by Inspector Anil Patil traced the trio and took them into custody. During interrogation, all three confessed to the fraud. They were produced before the court and were remanded to police custody.