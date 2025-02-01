Mumbai: Three Arrested Within 24 Hours in Sion-Koliwada for Deadly Attack on Taekwondo Coach

Mumbai police have arrested all three accused involved in the deadly attack on a Taekwondo coach within just 24 hours. The accused have been identified as Manjot Singh Tejinder Singh, Imran Noor Mohammed Sheikh, and Manish Rajesh Vig, all residents of Sion-Koliwada. Following their arrest, the local court has remanded them to police custody till February 3. According to Senior Police Inspector Vilas Datir, Manjot Singh and Imran have a criminal record, with previous cases registered against them, including charges of molestation and other offenses.

The victim, Rajesh Khilari, a Taekwondo coach, resides in Dadar. On January 29, he had a minor altercation with a group of youngsters near the entrance gate of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Memorial on Veer Savarkar Road, Dadar. The dispute soon escalated, and the three accused launched a brutal attack on him using a knife and a bat, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Upon learning about the incident, Shivaji Park Police reached the spot and recorded Rajesh Khilari’s statement. A case was registered against all three attackers. Taking the case seriously, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde ordered a special operation to nab the accused. The police team swiftly collected CCTV footage from the area and, using technical surveillance, managed to trace and apprehend all three within 24 hours. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, after which they were formally arrested.

Following their arrest, the trio was produced before the court, which sent them to police custody till February 3. Officials have confirmed that Manjot Singh and Imran have a history of criminal activities, including cases related to molestation and assault. The investigation into the case is being led by Police Inspector Dattatray Sanap.

The swift action by Mumbai Police has once again highlighted their efficiency in cracking down on crime, ensuring that offenders are brought to justice with out delay.