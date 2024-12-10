Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay

Three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, were arrested by D.B. Marg and Samta Nagar police for illegally residing in Mumbai. The individuals were reportedly in the city seeking employment. Police identified them as Pinky alias Shirin Moniruzzan Monir Sheikh, Mohammed Robiul Moyazzem Hussain Alam, and Mohammed Ridoy Hussain Miyan. After their arrest, they were presented in court. Investigations revealed that the trio had fled from Bangladesh to India due to poverty and unemployment in their home country.

In recent years, Mumbai has seen a significant rise in illegal Bangladeshi migrants. In response, the police launched a special campaign targeting such individuals. During this operation, Samta Nagar police received information about Bangladeshi nationals wandering near Akurli Road, Kandivali, in search of jobs. To verify the tip-off, police officers dressed in plain clothes conducted surveillance in the area. On Friday afternoon, two individuals were spotted acting suspiciously and were taken in for questioning.

During interrogation, they admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals. The police confiscated two mobile phones from them, which revealed that they were in contact with their families and relatives in Bangladesh. The two men had fled to India a few months ago due to unemployment and poverty. They were reportedly sleeping on footpaths and roaming the streets of Kandivali during the day in search of work. Before they could secure employment, the police arrested them.

In another incident, D.B. Marg police detained a 36-year-old woman named Pinky alias Shirin Sheikh. She was seen wandering suspiciously around Grant Road, Mohammad Shaw Ali Road, and L.T. Market areas. During questioning, she admitted to being a Bangladeshi national who had fled to India in search of employment.

The police seized a mobile phone and SIM card from her. After arresting all three individuals, they were presented in court, which remanded them to police custody.