Mumbai: Three Children Die in PICU Within 24 Hours, First Dengue Death of Monsoon Reported

Even as tensions persist in the paediatrics department of a major Mumbai hospital, a fresh crisis has erupted with three children dying within 24 hours in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The incident has caused widespread alarm as the unit usually reports no more than one fatality per day. Among the deceased was a seven-year-old boy whose death was linked to multiple complications, including dengue—marking the first dengue-related fatality of this monsoon season. The other two victims, both 11 years old, died from septic shock, cardio-respiratory arrest, and tuberculosis, according to hospital officials familiar with the cases.

The sudden spate of deaths has unfolded amid an ongoing standoff between the hospital’s paediatric resident doctors and their department head. The conflict began on July 16 when a female resident doctor allegedly attempted suicide, triggering scrutiny of the department’s functioning. With three deaths in such quick succession, concerns about management of critical cases and patient care in the PICU have intensified. Families and staff are now grappling with growing anxiety, as the tragic events have deepened existing tensions in one of Mumbai’s most important state-run healthcare institutions.

Confirming the deaths, Dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar said all three children were critically ill, placed on ventilator support, and referred from other hospitals for advanced care. He clarified that one of the cases involved dengue, making it the first dengue-related death this monsoon in Mumbai. Dr Bhandarwar also noted that despite best medical interventions, the conditions of the children were too severe. His remarks come even as the hospital struggles with ongoing discord between resident doctors and the head of the paediatrics department, keeping the spotlight firmly on internal issues and patient safety concerns.