Mumbai: Three Cops Including Kherwadi API Suspended Over Financial Dispute Mishandling

In a significant disciplinary action, an Assistant Police Inspector (API) and two constables from Kherwadi Police Station in Bandra have been suspended for allegedly mishandling a private financial dispute between two individuals for personal gain, despite not being on official duty at the time.

The suspension orders were recently issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Western Region). As per the official statement, the suspended officers allegedly intervened in a financial dispute involving two persons — Mufti Nasimuddin Sukhanu Sheikh and Mehul Mehta alias Shafi Surya — without proper authority or jurisdiction, and without being on active duty during the incident.

Preliminary inquiry into the matter confirmed their involvement, following which a departmental inquiry was initiated. The report submitted after the initial probe led to the suspension of all three officers from service. The concerned officers were formally served with suspension orders recently.

According to police sources, the suspended officers attempted to mediate the financial disagreement privately, bypassing official procedures. Senior police officials were alerted to this irregularity, prompting immediate administrative action. The departmental inquiry into the incident is currently ongoing, an official confirmed.

The incident has raised serious questions about the misuse of police authority for personal interests, and officials have assured that further action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.