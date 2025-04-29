Mumbai: Three Cute Penguin Chicks Born After A Year In Byculla Zoo (Watch Video)

The zoo in Byculla is having a small celebration. Early in March, two pairs of Humboldt penguins gave birth to three cute penguin offspring, the first such deliveries in more than a year. On March 3, the first couple, Olive and Popeye, welcomed their hatchling, Noddy. The two, who have lived in the Byculla Zoo for a long time, are now proud parents. Tom was born on March 7, and Pingu on March 11, after Daisy lay two viable eggs that both hatched into healthy chicks.

The zoo authority stated the reason behind naming each one after a cartoon character. Zoo authorities said that Tom was given his name to honour Jerry, the last offspring of the city zoo's penguin family, who was hatched in June 2023. "The penguin eggs that were laid were either infertile or did not hatch since the last batch of hatchlings," a zoo official stated. "This time, both the chicks hatched. First to arrive was Tom, then Pingu. Tom, being the elder one of the two siblings, commands more food from the parents, who regurgitate partially digested food and are then feed him," added the official. The official said that they feed Pingu.

Dr. Abhishek Satam, a zoo biologist, reported that all three infants and their moms are doing well. Their parents are currently providing the chicks with attentive attention and care. The babies are expected to start exploring the pool area once they are about three months old, the zoo officials stated. The chicks are supposed to go into the sea when they are a bit older, but usually the parents are supposed to guide the small birds at the nesting place.

After these three baby penguins were born, the total count went up to 21. A rise in the number means that space could prove to be a challenge now. The current one was built in 2017. It can accommodate only 25 birds. The zoo officials are planning to expand the space soon. Plans to expand the facility by around 25% of the current exhibit area, or about 1,800 square feet, were already underway, according to officials. An additional 400 square feet of room is needed for the proposed extension, which should house nearly 40 penguins. Penguins are currently 6–7 years old on average, and since they can reproduce until they are 15 years old, adequate planning is required for the more recent arrivals, the official stated. According to a zoo official, other zoos across the nation admire the zoo's penguin breeding facility.