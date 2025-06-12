Mumbai: Three from Nagaland Arrested for Kidnapping Businessman, Demanding ₹1.5 Crore Ransom

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three individuals from Nagaland for allegedly kidnapping a businessman from Mumbai and demanding a ransom of ₹1.5 crore for his release. The arrested accused will soon be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The case came to light after the family members of the businessman lodged a complaint about his abduction. Following the ransom demand, a parallel investigation was launched by the Crime Branch. Using technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the police traced the origin of the ransom calls to Nagaland.

A detailed examination of the mobile numbers used for ransom calls confirmed that the calls were made from Nagaland. Acting swiftly, a special police team was dispatched to the northeastern state. The operation led to the arrest of three suspects and the safe rescue of the kidnapped businessman. All three accused are local residents of Nagaland.

Following their detention, tension erupted in the area, prompting the police to immediately move the accused to the airport to avoid any law and order issues.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the businessman had allegedly duped the accused of ₹25 lakh in a business deal. The trio claimed that a complaint regarding this alleged fraud had already been lodged at a local police station in Nagaland. Mumbai Police, however, have stated that the claims made by the accused are currently being verified.