Mumbai: Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Kurla; Trapped Individuals Rescued (Watch Video)

Three people were injured after a fire broke out in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, September 7. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze erupted in a residential area in Kurla East, and people were rescued.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, and firefighters doused the fire. According to the report, the fire broke out in the electrical duct in a 16-storey residential building in the Nehru Nagar area of Kurla East.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a building in the Kurla area. The trapped people have been rescued safely and the fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained: (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

Visuals From Kurla East

KURLA: A sudden cloud of smoke. Possibly a residential fire in a building near Kurla. Entire nehru nagar in smoke. #kurla@mumbaimatterz@MumbaiLiveNews@MTPHereToHelppic.twitter.com/gMk25wc1Bz — Madhur Nigam (@madhur8594) September 7, 2024

The incident was reported at about 2.40 pm on Saturday after a minor fire was reported on the fourth floor of Savera Heights. Three brigade vehicles reached the spot after receiving the information and doused at around 3 pm. Three injured residents were admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital.