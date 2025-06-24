Mumbai: Three Injured After House Wall Collapses in Bhandup West

Three people, including two children, were injured in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, after a house wall collapsed adjacent to a nullah in the Bhandup West area of Mumbai. The incident took place in Punjabi Chawl, Hanuman Nagar and was reported to civic body at 7.01 am by S Ward Control, with an official update provided at 9.10 am.

After receiving the distress call, emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, and BMC ward staff, were rushed to the spot. The injured people, identified as Vanita Vishwas Sawant (65), Yogesh Mashir Pal (5), and Manisha Mashir Pal (9), were rushed to the MT Agarwal Hospital for treatment.

Mumbai | Three people were injured in a wall collapse incident at the Punjabi chawl located in Bhandup West, today. All injured are being treated at a nearby hospital, and their condition is stable: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2025

The collapse is believed to have been triggered by the weakening of the wall, possibly due to ongoing monsoon rains and its proximity to the nullah.