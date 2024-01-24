Mumbai: Three Railway Workers Killed, One Injured after Being Hit by Local Train

Nala Sopara/Mumbai: Three railway workers were killed and one injured after being hit by a local train while working on railway tracks between Vasai and Naigaon on Monday night.

The accident took place at around 9:00 pm when the workers were working on the tracks. A local train approached the spot, and the workers were confused about which track it would be coming on. As a result, they were hit by the train.

The three killed workers have been identified as:

Vasu Mitra, 56, an engineer in the Bhayander division

Somnath Uttam Labhutre, 37

Sachin Wankhede, 37

The injured worker, assistant Chimanlal, was saved because he had gone to get some supplies.

Vasai railway police reached the spot and registered an accidental death report, said police inspector Sachin Ingale.

The railway has announced a compensation of ₹55,000 each to the families of the three deceased workers. The families will also be given ex-gratia and other benefits within 15 days.

Somnath Wankhede and Labhutre's families will receive an estimated ₹40 lakh, while Mitra's family will receive a settlement amount in addition to ₹1.24 crore.

Senior railway officials said that railway workers must wear a radium jacket while working at night. Preliminary information suggests that the three deceased workers were not wearing jackets.