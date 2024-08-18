Mumbai: Three Women Workers in Vasai Allege Employer Mixed Urine in Water Bottles

Women employees of an imitation jewellery workshop in Mumbai's Vasai area approached Manikpur police station on Friday with a complaint that their employer had mixed urine in their water bottles.

According to the information, the jewellery manufacturing unit was about to shut down, and its owner had not paid salaries to the women who complained about the alleged contamination in the drinking water bottles. However, the police had not registered a case.

Also Read | Mumbai: Businessman Commits Suicide in Bhendi Bazaar Office Due to Financial Crisis.

The police said the women were warned, and the owner told to pay their salaries.