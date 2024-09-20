Mumbai: Ticket Checker Injured After Passenger Dispute Over Fine In Nalasopara

A Ticket Collector (TC) stationed at Nalasopara was assaulted after imposing a fine on a passenger without a valid ticket. After paying the fine, the passenger returned with a hockey stick and attacked the TC. A colleague of the injured TC rushed him to the hospital for treatment. Following this, an FIR was filed by the police in connection with the incident.

According to the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on the morning of September 19. A young man was traveling by local train and alighted at Nalasopara station. Although he was in the first-class compartment, he only had a second-class ticket. When the TC asked him for a valid ticket, the young man failed to produce a first-class ticket. Upon this, the TC demanded a fine, but the passenger claimed he did not have enough money. Eventually, the TC collected a fine of ₹130 and let the man go.

However, after a short while, the young man returned with a hockey stick and attacked the TC, Vijay Kumar Pandit, who sustained injuries in the assault. Pandit started bleeding behind his ear. He was initially taken to Riddhi Vinayak Hospital, where he received primary treatment. Later, he was shifted to Jagjivan Ram Hospital for further care. After his treatment, he approached the police station and lodged an FIR. The police have registered a case against the unidentified assailant and are investigating the matter.