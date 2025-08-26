Mumbai to Get Eco-Friendly International Fish Market with Cultural Hub

An international-standard fish market equipped with modern amenities and rooted in local culture is set to come up in Mumbai. The project will be developed at J.B. Nagar in Andheri on a five-storey structure, with an estimated budget of ₹138 crore. Authorities have already prepared the blueprint for the ambitious project, and its approval process is in the final stages. Once completed, the market will not only boost the fishing industry but also give Mumbai a new identity as a hub of modern infrastructure while preserving traditional cultural elements.

The Maharashtra government has given priority to fisheries development and is upgrading infrastructure to support fishermen and vendors. Along with improving local markets, authorities aim to provide high-quality facilities to stakeholders. As part of this vision, the J.B. Nagar project will be built on a six-thousand-square-meter plot, currently occupied by a local fish market. The location is strategically important, being just two kilometers from Mumbai’s international airport and close to a metro station. The new building will be eco-friendly, designed to minimize waste, reuse water, and maximize natural sunlight usage.

The project is envisioned as more than just a marketplace. To celebrate the heritage of the Koli community, it will also house a restaurant, museum, community hall, and training center. The design intends to make the market a tourist attraction while providing state-of-the-art amenities to vendors and visitors alike. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane stated that the government is working towards securing quick approvals for the project. He emphasized that the facility will enhance Mumbai’s appeal and stand as a landmark symbolizing both tradition and modernization.

A major challenge in fish markets is waste management, especially leftover fish parts and garbage. To tackle this, the new market will integrate artificial intelligence for waste disposal, along with underground garbage bins and smart sensors. The building will also be energy self-sufficient, using solar panels to generate electricity. Additional facilities planned include a dry fish market, cold storage, Koli Bhavan, community hall, restaurant, training center, and parking space for 70 vehicles. By blending technology, sustainability, and culture, the project aims to set a new benchmark for urban fish markets in India.