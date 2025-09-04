Mumbai to Get New Metro Line? Cabinet Approves ₹23,487 Crore Wadala–Gateway of India Project

The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has cleared a major infrastructure expansion plan, which includes two new metro corridors for Mumbai and several large-scale transport projects across the state. Among the key approvals is the ₹23,487 crore Metro Line-11 from Wadala to Gateway of India and a 29-km circular metro line for Thane. Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned the Pune–Lonavala suburban rail expansion and a 25-km elevated road connecting Thane with the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The meeting also approved extensions of Pune and Nagpur metro networks, new Pune stations, and an international business hub in Nagpur.

Metro Line-11 in Mumbai, running from Wadala to the Gateway of India, will extend the city’s green line. The 17.51 km route will pass through Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar while connecting with Metro 3, Metro 4, the Monorail at Wadala, and key suburban stations like Byculla and CSMT. Designed, built, and operated by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the project aims to create seamless travel between central Mumbai and its southern tip. With an investment of ₹23,487 crore, the corridor is expected to become a major connector between suburban railway lines, metro corridors, and heritage business districts.

Thane is set to get a 29-km circular metro corridor, which has been approved at a cost of ₹12,200 crore. The project will be developed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and is seen as a flagship initiative strongly supported by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the urban development portfolio. The ring metro is expected to reduce traffic congestion within Thane city by providing a faster and more efficient travel alternative. Once completed, the circular network will improve last-mile connectivity for commuters while integrating Thane more effectively with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The cabinet has also cleared the construction of a 25-km elevated road linking Thane and Mira-Bhayander to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Estimated to cost ₹6,430 crore, the six-lane road will be executed by CIDCO and will feature six major interchanges. The project is expected to slash travel time from the current 90 minutes to just 30 minutes, significantly improving accessibility for passengers traveling to the upcoming international airport. This high-capacity corridor will also benefit daily commuters, reduce traffic bottlenecks, and boost connectivity between Thane, Mira-Bhayander, and Navi Mumbai’s rapidly developing zones.

In Pune, the state has approved the construction of third and fourth rail lines between Pune and Lonavala, which are expected to ease congestion on one of the busiest stretches of the suburban railway system. The ₹5,100 crore project will be carried out by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and is likely to cut down travel time for daily passengers. The addition of new tracks will not only increase the capacity of the corridor but also improve the frequency of services, making the Pune–Lonavala route faster and more efficient for thousands of daily commuters and intercity travelers.