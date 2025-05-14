Mumbai to Host India’s First Inter Passenger Terminal Show On June 11-12

In June, Mumbai will host the first-ever Inter Passenger Terminal Show (IPTS) in India, which will highlight the newest developments, state-of-the-art technologies, and creative solutions in the areas of airport passenger terminal operations, design, and improved passenger experiences. The first IPTS 2025 will be held by trade show business Media Fusion, with the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) serving as the airport partner, in keeping with the Indian government's goal of placing India among the top three aviation markets in the world. Next-generation airport solutions, cutting-edge AI/ML-driven technologies, and unique passenger experiences will all be on display at the event, which is set for June 11 and 12 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. It will also promote high-level industry collaboration.

Additionally, the first IPTS edition will include an Inter Passenger Terminal Conference that is anticipated to bring together top airport designers, operations specialists, and senior aviation executives. Innovative Terminal Architecture, Smart Technology Integration, Sustainable Terminal Practices, and the Future of Personalised Passenger Experiences are reportedly among the conference's main subjects.

The organisers are counting on India's aviation industry to grow at an unprecedented rate, with an estimated Rs 60,000 crore being invested in airport infrastructure between 2025 and 2027. Domestic travel is predicted to be the main driver of the 8–9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in passenger volume at Indian airports between 2025 and 2027. ICRA predicts that air traffic would rise 8–11% annually, reaching 407–418 million passengers this fiscal year. According to the organiser, there has never been a greater demand for state-of-the-art airport infrastructure and flawless passenger experiences, as India is expected to be among the top three aviation markets in the world by 2052.

Taher Patrawala, the Managing Director of Media Fusion LLC, expressed that the first edition of IPTS 2025 is anticipated to significantly influence the evolution of airport innovation within India. He noted that, in alignment with the Union Budget 2025's focus on building a forward-looking travel ecosystem, the aviation industry is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling economic development. According to him, the event aims to foster collaboration, facilitate the adoption of new technologies, and encourage strategic alliances by introducing state-of-the-art advancements and inventive solutions in airport terminal design, operations, and the overall passenger journey, thereby contributing meaningfully to the Indian aviation landscape.

Support for the event has also come from the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), which was established by the state government as a special-purpose entity. Swati Pandey, who serves as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MADC, remarked that the updated version of the UDAN scheme is geared toward improving air connectivity in regions that have historically been underserved. She highlighted that the revamped scheme will incorporate 120 additional destinations and aims to serve 40 million passengers over the coming decade. Pandey also pointed out that India experienced an 11% year-on-year rise in air passenger traffic in January, reaching 14.6 million travelers, thereby underscoring the pressing demand for modern airport infrastructure and efficient systems for managing passenger flow.