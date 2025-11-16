Mumbai to Host the ‘Grand Mahakumbh of Seeds’: Asian Seed Congress 2025 Begins This Monday

Mumbai: The agriculture sector is set for a historic milestone as the prestigious Asian Seed Congress 2025 (ASC 2025)begins this Monday at the Reliance Jio World Centre, marking the return of the world’s most influential seed industry event to India after a decade. Scheduled from 17th to 21st November, the congress will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, with the Union Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, gracing the occasion and addressing the global gathering.

India has played a major role in the formation and strengthening of the Asia and Pacific Seed Association (APSA), with an unwavering commitment to advancing agriculture and empowering farmers across the Asia-Pacific region through superior seed quality. In line with the needs of the current era, this year’s edition comes with a theme of Sustainability, reflecting the urgent necessity to innovate in the face of climate change. The congress aims to bring together global and Indian seed players to collaborate, cooperate, and contribute to the production of climate-resilient, high-quality seeds—an imperative for ensuring future food security and supporting the nation’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

ASC 2025 is poised to be one of the largest and most dynamic industry gatherings, bringing together seed entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and agri-experts from across India and Asia. The event will feature an extensive international trade exhibition, shining a spotlight on cutting-edge research, emerging technologies, and new varieties poised to transform the seed landscape. The discussions will particularly focus on major crops such as Rice (Paddy), Cotton, Soybean, Maize, and Vegetables, addressing the growing challenges of climate variability and agricultural sustainability.

The Indian seed market, currently valued at $3.82–$6 billion, is projected to surge by 2030, presenting vast opportunities for investment and innovation. Several strategic partnerships, MOUs, and business collaborations between Indian and global organizations are expected to be finalized during the congress, reinforcing India’s rising significance in the global seed economy.

This landmark event is jointly organized by APSA and the National Seed Association of India (NSAI), both of whom have been instrumental in shaping the growth trajectory of the seed sector. Over the years, the Asian Seed Congress has been hosted in major cities across the Asia-Pacific including Chiang Mai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Pattaya, Shanghai, Goa, Bali, Brisbane, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Kobe, and Macau—each edition adding to its legacy and influence.

Leading the efforts for ASC 2025 is the Core NOC, comprising key figures from the Indian seed industry namely M. Prabhakar Rao, Chair ASC 2025 & President NSAI, Mr. Ajai Rana, Co-chair ASC 2025 & President FSII, Mr. Vaibhav Kashikar, Convenor ASC 2025 & Treasurer NSAI and Rajveer Rathi, Vice President FSII.

Their stewardship is ensuring that the congress sets new benchmarks in knowledge-sharing, industry collaboration, and global cooperation.

With more than 2,000 delegates already pre-registered from around the world, ASC 2025 is expected to create new pathways for business expansion, research partnerships, and global networking. As a specialized trade event, entry will be strictly limited to registered industry professionals to maintain focused, meaningful interactions.

The Asian Seed Congress 2025 promises to be a transformative platform that strengthens global ties, empowers farmers, and accelerates the journey toward a resilient, sustainable, and self-reliant agricultural future.