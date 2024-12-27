Mumbai to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Electric Ferry Service to Launch in January 2025 ; Check Routes, and Other Details

Starting January 2025, Mumbai will witness the launch of eco-friendly electric ferry boat services connecting the city to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT). The air-conditioned ferry, capable of reaching speeds of 12 knots and operating for three hours on a single charge, will cut travel time between the two destinations by 20 minutes, according to an official release from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

The ferry, constructed using fibre-reinforced polymer and measuring 12-15 meters in length, has a charging time of approximately 75 minutes. Designed to accommodate 20-24 passengers per trip, the ferry has been leased by JNPA, which will also oversee ticketing operations.

"The initiative aims to introduce a zero-emission, environment-friendly mode of transportation for the public. This new pollution-free ferry aligns with the Harit Sagar or 'Green Port' vision, which emphasizes sustainable and eco-conscious port operations," JNPA stated.

With this project, the JNPA aims to pioneer a green commuting solution, offering Mumbaikars a faster and more sustainable travel alternative.