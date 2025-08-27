Mumbai To Konkan In 5 Hours: Ro-Ro Ferry To Begin Operations From Sept 1

The Maharashtra government has launched a new Ro-Ro (Roll-On, Roll-Off) ferry service connecting Mumbai and Konkan, following the success of its ferry service between Mumbai and Alibaug. The service, starting on 1 September, is expected to drastically reduce travel time and offer an effective alternative to the hours spent in traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway, especially during peak festive periods like Ganeshotsav and Holi.

The Ro-Ro ferry will cut the journey between Mumbai and Jaigad (Ratnagiri) to just three hours, while the journey from Mumbai to Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg) will take just five hours, less than half the usual 10-12 hours of travel time required by road.

The Ro-Ro ferry ticket prices are designed to be accessible for a range of budgets. Here are prices for each category:

Economy Class: ₹2,500 per person

Premium Economy: ₹4,000 per person

Business Class: ₹7,500 per person

The service also has provision to carry vehicles, with fares set at ₹6,000 for cars, ₹1,000 for two-wheelers, and ₹600 for bicycles, allowing families to bring their own transport for seamless onward travel. The ferry is capable of carrying 50 four-wheelers and 30 two-wheelers.

The new Mumbai-Konkan route builds on the success of the existing Ro-Ro ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa (Alibaug).

The Mumbai-Alibaug service, which takes around an hour, has made the popular coastal town far more accessible for tourists and residents by eliminating the long road journey, which typically takes over three hours.