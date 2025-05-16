Mumbai to Soon Get a New Medical College in Govandi

Mumbai will soon get a new medical college in Govandi. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed opening a new medical college in the eastern suburbs of the city. Once it is open, it will become the seventh medical college in the city. BMC has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) for setting up a 100-seat medical college that would be associated with Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. This project will be processed under the public-private partnership model (PPP). Hindustan Times reported that the Chief Medical Superintendent of BMC’s peripheral hospitals, Chandrakant Pawar, confirmed the news and said that the corporation is waiting for responses to the EOI.

Medical Colleges In Mumbai:

As of now, there are two state-run medical colleges in Mumbai: Grant Medical College & St. George Medical College. The civic body independently operates four other colleges that are associated with major hospitals like KEM, Sion, Nair, and Cooper. Additionally, the Maharashtra government has set up new medical colleges in Ambernath and Raigad. Thane Municipal Corporation has one medical college, as per the report. The civic body plans to move ahead with this proposal that aims to improve access to medical education and improve healthcare infrastructure in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

Opposition Opposes:

Suprada Phaterpekar, former corporator from Cembur and secretary of Shiv Sena (UBT), said that the civic body has a good budget for medical services. She questions why the medical college will be handed over to a private entity, reported Hindustan Times. She further added that they already opposed the privatization of Bhagwati Hospital.