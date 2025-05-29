Mumbai: Tour Firm Accountant Busted for Duping Businesses in ₹56 Lakh Fake Dollar Scheme

An accountant of a private tours and travels company duped several firms of ₹56.34 lakh by promising US dollars in exchange for Indian currency. Instead of delivering genuine foreign currency, he handed over bundles filled with blank papers and went absconding. Despite knowing that the police were on his trail, he made all attempts to remain in hiding. However, Nagpada Police finally arrested him from Jejuri.

The accused has been identified as Sameer Kamble, who worked as an accountant at a private tours and travels company. According to police sources, a broker named Kailas facilitates foreign currency exchange for various companies. Kailas informed four such companies that Sameer Kamble had US dollars available for exchange. Trusting the claim, the firms transferred a total of ₹56.34 lakh into the account of the tours and travels company where Kamble was employed.

In return, Sameer Kamble handed over two bundles containing what was claimed to be 65,000 US dollars to Kailas. Kailas later took the foreign currency to the Mumbai Central office of Patnakar Enterprises and handed it over to a person named Naeem Syed, asking him to distribute the dollars among the companies.

However, when Naeem opened the envelopes, he was shocked. Only the top and bottom of each bundle had real dollar notes, while the rest were blank papers cut to the size of currency notes. Realizing the fraud, Kailas tried to contact Sameer Kamble and even searched for him at his residence, but he had already absconded.

Based on Naeem Syed’s complaint, a case of cheating was registered against Sameer Kamble at the Nagpada Police Station. Despite technical efforts to trace his location, Kamble continued to evade arrest. Eventually, police received a tip-off that he was hiding in Jejuri. Acting swiftly, a team from Nagpada Police reached the location and apprehended him.

Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Kale confirmed the arrest and stated that Kamble had no prior criminal record. Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.