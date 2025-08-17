Mumbai Traffic: 10,000+ E-Challans Issued During Dahi Handi, Fines Cross ₹1.13 Crore

Mumbai saw a sharp rise in traffic offences during the Dahi Handi festivities on Saturday, with traffic police issuing over 10,000 e-challans in a single day. The cumulative penalties for these violations amounted to nearly ₹1.13 crore, highlighting the scale of the problem. Officers reported that motorists were penalised for a variety of offences, including riding two-wheelers without helmets, overspeeding, driving against the flow of traffic, and even carrying three passengers on a bike. Police teams were strategically stationed at major junctions and event spots across the city to manage traffic and ensure that celebratory crowds did not disrupt safety.

The Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed that their monitoring operations were further strengthened with surveillance technology during the festival. Joint Commissioner of Traffic Anil Kumbhare told The Times of India, “We are closely scanning CCTV footage from various areas to identify violations. Additional e-challans will be issued where necessary.” Officers explained that during large-scale cultural celebrations like Dahi Handi, violations often rise sharply as both participants and onlookers throng the city’s busy streets. Authorities underlined that these intensified checks were not meant to disrupt festivities, but rather to safeguard commuters and reduce the risk of accidents.

The massive e-challan drive has underscored the proactive approach of Mumbai’s traffic department in handling festival-related congestion and law-breaking. Officials reiterated that strict enforcement is crucial to maintaining order during such grand celebrations, which attract thousands of people from different parts of the city. Police also cautioned offenders who may attempt to evade or ignore challans, stating that defaulters could face tougher consequences under the provisions of Mumbai’s traffic laws. By combining technology, manpower, and vigilance, the traffic police aim to send a clear message: enjoyment of festivals should not come at the expense of public safety and discipline.