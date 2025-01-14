Mumbai Traffic: Average Travel Time Increases During Peak Hours; City Drops to 39th in TomTom Traffic Index 2024

The rank of Maharashtra's capital city has dropped to 39 positions from 52 as the average travel time in Mumbai increased during pick hours to 29.26 minutes in 2024 from 21.20 minutes for 10 kilometres in 2023. Mumbai ranked 6th nationally after Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune as traffic congestion in these cities has deteriorated even more. At the World level, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune earned the dubious distinction of being among the top 10 cities with slowest-moving traffic.

This year, the 14 edition of the TomTom Traffic Index 2024 has studied traffic patterns in 500 cities across 62 countries, and it reported more traffic congestion in a number of cities in the world than in Mumbai city. In the year 2023, Mumbai ranked 37 with a travel time of 29 minutes in comparison to 2022, while it slipped to almost the same level in 2024.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2025: Mumbai Police Register 19 Cases Against Illegal Use and Sale of Nylon Manja in Past 3 Days.

In the year 2021, Mumbai was the 5th most congested city in the world, worse than Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune. In the list of TomTom Traffic Index 2024, London and Dublin have made it to the top 10 globally, with others such as Manila, Mexico, Brussels, Ho Chi Minh, Buenos Aires, Rome, Athens and Vienna surging ahead of Mumbai in terms of slow-moving traffic.

Experts suggest that the opening of Coastal Road, the Atal Setu Bridge and flyovers in BKC, Kalanagar, Chheda Nagar and Kalina will solve traffic issues in the city. The traffic congestion in Mumbai rose due to an increase in vehicle numbers.