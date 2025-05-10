Mumbai Traffic Lok Adalat Collects Rs 8.5 Crore in One-Day Settlement Drive

A special Lok Adalat was organised across various courts in Mumbai on Saturday with the aim of resolving pending traffic challans through mutual settlement, providing much-needed relief to vehicle owners.

The initiative was conducted by the Mumbai Traffic Police Department, which had sent prior notifications to vehicle owners via SMS. The messages urged them to appear before the court, settle their challans by paying the negotiated amount, and avoid further legal action.

During this special Lok Adalat, a total of 1,14,288 pending traffic challans related to different zones of Mumbai's traffic division were addressed. Through settlements, the department successfully collected a total of Rs 8.50 crore (Rs 8,50,81,550) from vehicle owners.

According to the traffic police, the move was aimed at encouraging citizens to follow traffic rules while also reducing the burden on courts. The initiative witnessed a large turnout, with many citizens actively participating and making the event a success.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has once again appealed to those vehicle owners who still have outstanding challans to settle them at the earliest to avoid strict legal action in the future.