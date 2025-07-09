Mumbai Traffic: New 1.5-Km Bridge to Connect Parel to Coastal Road at Haji Ali in Just 10 Minutes

The government plans to reduce Mumbai's traffic congestion as part of a massive development initiative. It intends to construct a 1.5-kilometer, six-lane elevated road that will connect Senapati Bapat Marg, which connects Parel, to the entry and exit points of the coastal road at Haji Ali. The project is expected to cost between Rs 250 and Rs 300 crore and is expected to greatly improve the connection between the city's eastern and western regions. Since there is no land acquisition is needed, the construction should progress smoothly without interfering with the current traffic flow. The commuters are considered to be greatly relieved by this. It is anticipated that this signal-free elevated route will improve the efficiency, safety, and speed of daily commuting.

The Mahalaxmi Race Course will be built next to the proposed bridge. It will land at the end of Senapati Bapat Marg, close to Dr. E. Moses Road, after passing by the NSCI Dome. Important routes, including NM Joshi Marg, Gokhale Road, Lady Jamshed Road, and Bhavani Shankar Road, will be accessible to commuters, improving connectivity to places like Mahim, Lower Parel Shivaji Park, and the Siddhivinayak Temple. For commuters travelling from densely populated parts of Mumbai, such as Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, and Parel, the bridge would be a huge help in getting to the coastal road at Haji Ali Junction. It is anticipated that the trip will take just a few minutes. The trip from Parel to Haji Ali will only take ten minutes.

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train News: Central Railway Reminds 800 Offices of Old Letter Seeking Flexible Hours Amid Passenger Death Spike

Currently, travellers must use a number of roundabout routes, including Worli Naka, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, and Dr. E. Moses Road, in order to get from Haji Ali to Parel. Both time and fuel are ultimately wasted by these unnecessary options.

The project was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who praised it as a "transformative step" for the financial capital of India's infrastructure. Shinde highlighted that the planned bridge will ease Mumbai's ongoing traffic jams, making travel there quicker, safer, and more efficient.