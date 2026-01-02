Mumbai Traffic Police Catch Over 200 Drunk Drivers on New Year’s Eve

Mumbai Traffic Police caught 211 people for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve and in the early hours of January 1. The number of traffic violators is lower than last year, when 333 drunk drivers were booked. During the anti-traffic violation drive in the city, police issued nearly 13,752 challans for breaking various traffic rules across the city.

On New Year's Eve, the police had set up checkpoints at nearly 100 locations across the city, with traffic personnel checking night riders using breathalysers. They also stopped several drivers to ensure alcohol levels did not exceed the legal limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.

Mumbai Traffic Police collected fines of Rs 1.31 crore through challans for violations such as riding without a helmet, jumping the signals, driving on the wrong side, using mobile phones while driving, triple-seat riding, and driving or riding without a licence, according to The Hindustan Times report.

Over 17,000 police personnel, including 10 additional commissioners, 38 deputy commissioners, 69 assistant commissioners, 2,790 inspectors and over 14,200 constables, were deployed across the city on New Year's Eve to prevent untoward incidents and to maintain law and order in the city.