Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down on Illegal Parking, Action Taken Against 23,000 Vehicles in a Week

In a major drive to tackle illegal parking and smoothen city traffic, the Mumbai Traffic Police have taken stringent action against motorists who parked their vehicles unlawfully near public places, hospitals, schools, markets and other busy areas. The special campaign, aimed at improving traffic conditions across the city, resulted in action against over 23,000 vehicles within just one week.

The first phase of the campaign was conducted between 25 November and 3 December. During this period, traffic officials targeted important junctions, marketplaces, bus depots, railway stations, hospitals, schools and colleges where vehicles were routinely parked in no-parking zones. As part of this operation, the police issued e-challans to 23,000 violators, collecting a total fine amount of ₹2,70,63,500.

Illegal parking has long been a major cause of traffic congestion and obstruction across Mumbai. Such vehicles often block roads, hinder smooth movement of traffic, and create difficulties for pedestrians. The Traffic Police have now warned that stricter action will continue against those who flout parking rules.

Officials stated that similar campaigns will be conducted regularly to ensure discipline on the roads and to maintain smooth and safe traffic flow throughout the city. They also appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic regulations.

The Mumbai Traffic Control Room has urged the public to immediately report any suspicious or abandoned vehicles spotted in public areas.