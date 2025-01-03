Mumbai Traffic Police to Accept DigiLocker, mParivahan Documents After Driver Complaints

Mumbai traffic police have been directed to accept digital vehicle documents presented through DigiLocker and mParivahan apps. This comes after complaints from drivers about being penalized via e-challans despite showing valid digital documents. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Kumbhare, issued written orders on Thursday, ensuring that drivers can now present digital versions of their documents instead of physical ones.

Central Government's Initiative

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has authorized drivers to use digital copies of their driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and other essential documents through DigiLocker and mParivahan apps. Under Sections 4 and 5 of the Information Technology Act, these digital copies are legally valid, eliminating the need for physical documents.

The central government had previously instructed all state transport departments and traffic police to accept these digital copies. However, complaints persisted that drivers faced penalties even after presenting valid digital documents via the apps.

Written Orders to Enforce Compliance

Responding to these grievances, Anil Kumbhare issued detailed orders on Wednesday, mandating that documents like driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, insurance, and pollution control certificates presented through DigiLocker or mParivahan must be accepted by traffic police. The order emphasized strict adherence and was circulated on Thursday, January 2, to all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, senior police inspectors, and the traffic control unit.

Impact of the Orders

This directive aims to prevent disputes between traffic police and vehicle owners, promoting smoother enforcement of traffic regulations. Mumbai residents can now use the DigiLocker app to present their documents confidently, reducing the reliance on physical copies and streamlining compliance with traffic rules.