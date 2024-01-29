Mumbai Traffic Police to Crack Down on Underage Driving

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a crackdown on underage driving in the city. In a recent order, the Transport Commissioner has directed the police to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 and withhold the driving license of any individual found driving a two-wheeler with an engine capacity of more than 50cc if they are under the age of 18.

The city has been witnessing a decline in the number of road accidents. However, many of the accidents that do occur result in serious head injuries due to the lack of helmet use. Helmets are crucial for road safety, and the government is implementing various measures to reduce accidents.

No Underage Drivers Allowed:

Many parents, due to work or other commitments, are unable to drop their children off at classes. They buy scooters or other vehicles and give them to their children. However, children under the age of 18 should not be allowed to drive two-wheelers.

Students at Risk:

The number of underage drivers, both boys and girls, seems to be high. They use vehicles to go to class as well. Underage students are also seen riding triple-seat on the college campus.

Need to Increase Enforcement: