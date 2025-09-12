Mumbai Traffic Snarls Expected as Coastal Road 2 Project Targets Goregaon Flyover

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has granted preliminary approval to pull down the Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon, Mumbai, a structure completed only seven years ago. However, the actual clearance for demolition still awaits municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani’s nod, without which the project cannot move forward. The flyover, which has been serving as a key connector for east-west traffic, is being considered for removal to accommodate new infrastructure plans. Officials clarified that while the in-principle agreement has been given, the final decision will hinge on the commissioner’s approval after reviewing technical and traffic-related concerns.

The demolition is linked to the ambitious Versova–Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) initiative, which is a part of the larger Coastal Road 2 project. The flyover is expected to make way for a proposed double-decker bridge that will link Malad-Mindspace on the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) to Dindoshi. Additional municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar, speaking on September 9, explained that this elevated stretch will form a critical link in connecting Versova and Dahisar. According to reports in The Times of India, the planned bridge will help ease long-term congestion while integrating with the Coastal Road’s expansion.

The proposal to remove the Savarkar flyover and replace it with a new double-decker structure is still awaiting final approval. If sanctioned, the replacement bridge will be designed with a single pier, intended to serve both local traffic and the extended connection to Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. Explaining the rationale behind this choice, Bangar told TOI, “Several options were studied to see which would be the best in terms of efficiency. It was finally decided that a double-decker bridge will take care of both the localised traffic as well as the connector needed from Malad to Dindoshi.”

Construction-related disruptions are already being felt in the area. In August, motorists noticed piling activity beginning at Dindoshi as part of the connector work. According to Bangar, since the double-decker bridge will stretch from Malad to Dindoshi, the Savarkar flyover might not need to be demolished immediately during the upcoming fair season, which follows the monsoon. However, local drivers and residents are worried about the potential chaos once demolition begins. With heavy traffic movement through this corridor, people fear long jams and delays, especially during peak hours, as construction overlaps with daily commuting.

The civic body’s plan has drawn sharp criticism from residents and political representatives. According to The Free Press Journal, several locals and parties have strongly objected to dismantling the Savarkar flyover, warning of unbearable congestion in Goregaon and Malad. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) even threatened protests, calling it a “short-sighted and reckless decision.” Former Goregaon corporator Deepak Thakur told TOI, “We suffered enough when it was built, and now we’re staring at the same nightmare again.” Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh added, “Not just Goregaon, even Malad will see severe traffic congestion, and the snarls are expected to intensify whenever demolition begins."