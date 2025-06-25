Mumbai Traffic to Improve as Carnac Bridge Set to Open This Week; Railways Grant NOC for BMC

In November 2022, the ancient Carnac Bridge was demolished. A new Carnac Bridge will be opened this week. The authorities were waiting for clearance from the Central Railway before opening this bridge. They got it from the Central Railway on June 24. The bridge was dismantled after a critical assessment determined that it was no longer safe for anyone to cross. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the construction work ended by June 15. The Carnac Bridge is located at a short distance from Masjid Railway Station and connects to P. D'Mello Road. The government immediately began building a replacement bridge after the Carnac Bridge was demolished, since it is essential for traffic flow in South Mumbai, especially in the CSMT, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammed Ali Road areas.

Why did the authorities wait for clearance from the Central Railway to open the new Carnac Bridge?

The total length of the bridge is 328 meters. 70 meters of the bridge fall under the railway’s jurisdiction. Hence, the authorities needed a clearance from the Central Railway before opening the bridge. The total length of approach roads under BMC is 230 meters - 130 meters to the east and 100 meters to the west. The government invested approximately Rs 60 crore in the construction of this new bridge. This new bridge is a structure that is made of steel.

Following extended deadlines, the bridge's main construction was finished on June 10, and a load test was carried out on June 15. However, because the Railways had to grant authorisation, the opening was postponed. The railways finally gave the BMC its NOC on Tuesday, June 24. The development was confirmed by the Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects), Abhijeet Bangar.

Features of the new Carnac Bridge:

The new structure will have four vehicular lanes. These lanes are expected to keep traffic movement flowing smoothly. The old bridge had only 2 lanes. The new bridge will be capable of holding double the traffic flow that the old bridge did. The new bridge will also have modern-day signage and lighting systems. The bridge will help in decongesting traffic in South Mumbai.