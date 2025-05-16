Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues 15 Day Travel Advisory from May 26 to June 9 For Eid-ul Adha 2025

Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory to manage vehicular movement in the Mankhurd area ahead of Bakri Eid. Like every year, many people will buy goats and sacrifice them. In its advisory, Mumbai Police said that vehicles carrying goats for sacrifice on the occasion of Bakri Eid 2025 will mainly use Shivaji Nagar Junction, Baingan Wadi Junction, I.O.C. Junction (on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road) to go to Deonar Slaughterhouse. Hence, it is necessary to regulate the traffic of heavy vehicles on these routes to avoid inconvenience to the public and regular traffic. To avoid inconvenience to people, a 24-hour ban has been imposed on heavy vehicles on some roads.

Heavy Vehicle Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed to all heavy vehicles from May 26 to June 9, 2025 (except for BEST buses, government vehicles, and essential service vehicles):

Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg (between Panjapol Junction to Govandi Railway Station Road near Jhatka Gate)

Gautam Nagar Road (between Govandi Railway Station Road and Shivaji Nagar Junction)

Periphery Road (between Govandi Railway Station Road and Eris Junction)

Deonar Road/Govandi Station Road (between Jhatka Gate and Tanaji Malusare Chowk)

One Way Road:

The road from Tanaji Malusare Chowk - Govandi Station - Jhatka Gate will be made a one-way route for all the heavy vehicles if needed.

No Parking Zones:

Periphery Road

Govandi Station Road

Gautam Nagar Road

Madhukar Kadam Road

Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg (including the bridge near Govandi Station)

Alternate Route Options:

It is recommended that heavy vehicles take alternate routes, like:

-Chhedanagar, Sion-Panvel Marg, Eastern Highway, and V.N. Purav Marg.

-Link Road between Mankhurd and Ghatkopar via Chedanagar Junction.

Guidelines For Animal-Carrying Vehicles:

Gautam Road is accessible to empty trucks via the Peripheral Marg. Madhukar Kadam Marg will continue to be accessible in both directions. The Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road connects the slaughterhouse to Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai.