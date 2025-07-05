Mumbai Traffic Update: Ahead of Thackeray Brothers’ Victory Rally Today, Police Issue Advisory; Check Details

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's victory rally, his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a joint rally in Worli, Mumbai, today, July 5. This is the most attended reunion by their supporters as the two join a single state after two decades. The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a vehicular advisory to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and convenience for the commuters.

प्रवाशांना त्यानुसार त्यांच्या प्रवासाचे नियोजन करण्याचा सल्ला देण्यात येत आहे.

On Saturday, 05/07/2025, between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM, a rally has been organized by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena at Worli Dome, S. V. P. Stadium, (N. S. C. I.) Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Worli, Mumbai. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 4, 2025

Police asks commuters to plan their journey before commuting.

Visuals From Worli

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from NSCI Dome, Worli, where Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will share the stage later today at a joint "victory" rally organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS to celebrate the rollback of the contentious government resolutions (GRs) on… pic.twitter.com/dCQ4lXO7qj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2025

Thackeray Brothers On One Stage After Two Decades

The Thackeray brothers are returning to the same stage nearly 20 years after their last appearance to support Maharashtra pride and the Marathi language. Today's mega event, ‘Marathi Vijay Melava’ (Victory Rally), will take place at the NSCI Dome in Worli.

This comes after the BJP-led Maharashtra government issued controversial government resolutions mandating Hindi as a compulsory third language from Class 1 under the three-language policy. The Shiv Sena UBT and the MNS, led by Uddhav and Raj, respectively, have issued a joint public invitation for the "Marathi Vijay Diwas" event.