Mumbai Traffic Update August 29: Police Advisory Issued, Key Routes Restricted in South Mumbai Ahead of Maratha Quota Rally at Azad Maidan

Mumbai traffic police released a travel advisory for the city ahead of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s rally at Azad Maidan on August 29. As per the notice, multiple restrictions and diversions have been imposed to regulate vehicular movement across key routes. The advisory mentioned that these traffic regulations have been in effect since midnight (00:00 hrs) on August 29 and will remain until further orders. Commuters traveling towards south Mumbai, especially near Azad Maidan, have been urged to plan their journeys accordingly and use suggested diversions for smooth travel, reported Mint.

The post on X states, “In view of Morcha at Azad Maidan on 29th August 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 0.00 hrs on 29th August till further orders.” According to the advisory, those traveling to Azad Maidan from Navi Mumbai have been advised to use the Sion Panvel Marg – Panjarpol route for easier access. The police highlighted that several routes across the city, particularly those leading towards Panjarpol and adjoining areas, will remain closed or diverted in light of the rally to prevent traffic congestion, reported Mint.

The Mumbai traffic police specified the routes that will remain restricted. Movement will be curtailed from V.N. Purav Road to Pancharpol-Freeway via South Bond, from Deonar Farm Road to Pancharpol, and from Trombay Chita Camp to V.N. Purav Marg towards Freeway and Panjarpol. Other blocked stretches include the Sion Panvel Marg to Mankhurd Traffic Division to Panjarpol, C.G. Gidwani North Channel to Panjarpol, and East Mukt Marg North Channel to Panjarpol Junction. Restrictions also apply near IOC Junction, Govandi Railway Bridge, and Vaman Tukaram Patil Marg, reported Mint.

To ease congestion, commuters have been advised to take designated alternative routes. Vehicles from V.N. Purav Marg South Channel towards Panjarpol should turn right at Punjabwadi Junction, proceed via Hemant Karkare Gas Pump towards Govandi Station, then take Gaondevi Chowk left, Neelam Junction right, and finally use Mankhurd Traffic Division boundary towards L.O.C. Junction before entering Mumbai city. Similarly, vehicles coming through Deonar Farm Road should follow Punjabwadi Junction – Hemant Karkare Gas Pump – Govandi Station – Gaondevi Chowk – Neelam Junction – Mankhurd Division route for city entry, reported Mint.

Motorists from Trombay Chita Camp taking the V.N. Purav Marg-Freeway-Panjarpol route must detour via R.K. Chowk, then turn left at Sion Panvel Marg North Channel and proceed through Mankhurd Railway Bridge T Junction. From there, they should continue via Chhedanagar to Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road. Similarly, Navi Mumbai commuters traveling from C.G. Gidwani North Channel to Panjarpol have been advised to turn left at Golf Club, head to Diamond Garden, continue through Chimani Garden, then take right turns at Sion Trombay Marg North Channel and Panjarpol Junction. The route continues via Vaman Tukaram Patil Road, IOC Junction, Mankhurd Division, and Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road, reported Mint.