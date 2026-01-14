Mumbai Traffic Update: BMC Election 2026 Brings Road Restrictions in Kurla and Ghatkopar — Check Diversions and Details Here

Ahead of the BMC Election 2026, Mumbai Police have announced temporary traffic and parking restrictions in parts of Kurla (East) and Ghatkopar to ensure smooth conduct of election-related activities and to reduce congestion in busy areas. The restrictions are aimed at facilitating the movement of polling staff, election officials and security personnel during polling and counting days. Voting will be held on January 15, 2026, while the counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, 2026.

According to an official traffic notification, restrictions have been imposed near Mumbai Public School, Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East), which is serving as the election office for L Ward covering wards 156 to 162 and 164. To avoid traffic bottlenecks, no entry and no parking rules, except for election-related vehicles, will be enforced in the surrounding areas.

Restricted stretches in Kurla (East)

Sudhakar Pathare Chowk from Building No. 52 up to the Shivaji Maharaj statue

Kedarnath Temple Road opposite the Muttumani Finance office

Both northbound and southbound lanes in front of Mumbai Public School, Nehru Nagar

These restrictions will remain in force from midnight of January 14, 2026, until midnight of January 17, 2026.

Mumbai Police have also stepped up security arrangements across the city for the civic polls. More than 28,000 police personnel will be deployed on the streets, with senior officers monitoring polling and vote-counting operations to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process.

Separately, Mumbai Traffic Police have declared no-parking zones near Hindi High School and R.J. College in Ghatkopar (West) due to persistent congestion and inconvenience to students and daily commuters. The affected areas are located close to Ghatkopar Railway Station (West) and witness heavy traffic movement, including a large number of auto-rickshaws.

No-parking roads in Ghatkopar (West)

Laxmi Narayan Lane (5th Road)

Dhruvaraj Singh Road, from Neo Welcome Hotel to Mahalaxmi Hotel

Parking of all vehicles, except emergency services, will be prohibited on both sides of these roads from January 15, 2026, to March 14, 2026, round the clock. Motorists have been advised to follow traffic signage and police instructions, as violations may invite action under applicable traffic laws.