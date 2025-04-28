Mumbai Traffic Update: Bumper-to-Bumper Jam on Western Express Highway Due to Two Separate Accidents Near Andheri Bridge

Huge traffic jams were reported on the southbound Western Express Highway due to an accident on the Andheri bridge this morning, April 28. The vehicular congestion frustrated office goers during peak hours on Blue Monday, and it took hours for motorists to reach their respective destinations. As per the information, there were two separate accidents that caused traffic snarls in Mumbai's key routes.

Traffic is slow at Andheri Bridge (Sahar) southbound due to a tempo overturning accident before the flyover in the morning, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic and a half-day lost workday. pic.twitter.com/PScLLI1xqX — KRoshan (@kroshan4mobile) April 28, 2025

A tempo overturned just before the Andheri Bridge (Sahar) flyover, leading to bumper-to-bumper traffic and a near standstill for vehicles heading to south Mumbai. The incident, which occurred during peak hours, resulted in a half-day lost workday for many office-goers and disrupted the schedules of many.

Heavy traffic on the Western Express Highway (southbound) is also caused by an accident on the Gundavali flyover. People between Mira Road and Andheri who are leaving for Bandra should plan their travel accordingly.#MumbaiTraffic#Airport#Mumbai#Andheri#T2pic.twitter.com/015TKyaGEm — KRoshan (@kroshan4mobile) April 28, 2025

Another accident was reported on the Gundavali flyover along the Western Express Highway (WEH) southbound; more details are awaited. However, a video shared by a motorist shows multiple vehicles, mostly four-wheelers, colliding with each other, further intensifying traffic woes for those traveling between Mira Road, Andheri, and Bandra.

टेम्पो उलटल्याने अंधेरी पूल (सहार) येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Andheri Bridge (Sahar) South Bound Due To Tempo Overturn.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 28, 2025

Mumbai Traffic Police has informed on his official social media handle. "Traffic Movement Is Slow At Andheri Bridge (Sahar) South Bound Due To Tempo Overturn," wrote Mumbai Traffic Police on X.

@mybmc@MTPHereToHelp There is huge traffic on western express Highway. The reason is unknown.

From the national park to Andheri it is taking more than 1 and half hour. pic.twitter.com/O8rfwcFVsB — Anonymous (@RohitSomani260) April 28, 2025

Commuters took to social media to show their frustration, sharing maps with red lines showing huge traffic on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. An X user, in a post, said it took more than one hour to reach his respective location. "There is huge traffic on the Western Express Highway. The reason is unknown. From the national park to Andheri it is taking more than one and a half hours."

@MTPHereToHelp pls check traffic and help ease between goregaon to vile Parle. Full jam. On western express Highway towards churchgate — ankit kandoi (@AnkitKandoi) April 28, 2025

Another user post, "pls check traffic and help ease between goregaon to vile Parle. Full jam. On western express Highway towards churchgate."

Left from Mira Road at 9.30 am.

It’s more than 3 hours and haven’t yet touched Andheri!

Pure madness going on at Western Express Highway!



Why isn’t one lane from opposite side opened to manage traffic?@MTPHereToHelp@mybmc@MumbaiPolice — Vivek Gaggar (@VIVEKG07) April 28, 2025

A resident of Mira Road said left home at around 9.30 am on Monday morning and have been stuck in traffic since then and have not yet reached Andheri. "Left from Mira Road at 9.30 am. It’s more than 3 hours and haven’t yet touched Andheri! Pure madness going on at Western Express Highway! Why isn’t one lane from opposite side opened to manage traffic?"