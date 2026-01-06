Mumbai Traffic Update: C. D. Barfiwala Road and Veera Desai Road to Remain Shut Amid Major Infrastructure Projects - Check Alternate Route and Other Details

The Mumbai Traffic Police has released a detailed traffic advisory for commuters in Andheri as major infrastructure projects are set to affect movement at two key locations. Temporary road closures have been announced on C. D. Barfiwala Road and Veera Desai Road due to ongoing construction and safety-related redevelopment work. Motorists have been urged to follow designated diversions and plan their travel in advance to avoid congestion and delays. The authorities have clarified that these arrangements are temporary and will remain in place until the respective construction activities are completed, ensuring smoother execution of the projects and public safety.

As per the advisory, the northbound carriageway of C. D. Barfiwala Road between Tipu Sultan Junction and Gulmohar Junction will remain closed to facilitate flyover pillar construction. During this period, vehicles travelling on this stretch are advised to take a left turn at Tipu Sultan Junction and continue via Juhu Lane, Juned Nagar, and Gulmohar Junction before proceeding towards J. V. P. D. areas. Traffic police officials have stated that these diversions will remain effective until the flyover pillar installation work is fully completed and the road is deemed safe for regular use.

Meanwhile, traffic on Veera Desai Road will face a complete shutdown due to the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge over the Mogra Nala in Dhake Colony, which has been declared structurally unsafe. The affected stretch between Gopinath Munde Garden and Garden Court will be closed to all vehicles. Southbound traffic will be diverted via Court Yard Junction, Chitrakoot Junction, and New Link Road. Vehicles approaching from J. P. Road will also be redirected to New Link Road to reach their destinations. These restrictions will continue until the bridge work is finished.