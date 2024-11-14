Mumbai Traffic Update: City Traffic Police Issues Travel Advisory Ahead of PM Modi’s Rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park Today

The Mumbai Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory for commuters today, i.e. November 14 due to a public meeting organised at Dadar's Shivaji Park by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This event is being held ahead of the Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20.

Due to important movement in the evening hours on 14th November, there is possibility of inconvenience to commuters from Airport to Dadar on WEH and the roads leading to Dadar from Sea link to Worli to Shivaji Park and vice-versa. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 13, 2024

Due to important movement in the evening hours on 14th November, there is possibility of inconvenience to commuters from Airport to Dadar on WEH and the roads leading to Dadar from Sea link to Worli to Shivaji Park and vice-versa. The police said that traffic congestion is likely especially on the road leading to the venue. It is necessary to make an order for traffic management and in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public traffic restrictions were being issued which will remain in force on 14/11/2024 between 10.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.

No Parking

1. S.V.S.Road: From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction.

2. Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

3. Entire M. B. Raut Marg, Shivaji Park Dadar.

4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no 5) Shivaji Park, Dadar.

5. Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

6. Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg: From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

7. L. J. Road: From Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

8. N. C. Kelkar Road: From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

9. T. H. Kataria Road: From Ganga Vihar Juntion to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar (East)

11. Tilak Road: From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai road, Matunga (East)

12. Khan Abdul Gafarkhan Road: From Sea Link road to J. K. Kapur Chowk upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

14. Dr. Annie besant Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.

Vehicular traffic will be regulated on below mentioned roads and if needed it will be diverted for which alternate routes are following.

- S.V.S. Road North Bound :- From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction.

Alternate Route: From Siddhivinayak Junction to S. K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church-Left turn-Gokhale or S. K. Bole. Road.

- S.V.S. Road South Bound

Alternate Route: Dandekar Chowk left turn to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja Badhe Chowk-right turn-L. J. Road to Gokhale raod or N C Kelkar Road.

Instructions for attendees-

The vehicles coming from various areas shall drop the participants at the drop point and proceed for parking at designated places as follows.

1. Western and Northern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from Western and Northern suburbs through Western Express Highway shall drop the participants on Senapati Bapat road between Mahim Railway station to Ruparel collage areaand proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bander, Kohinoor PPL Parking, India Bulls Finance center PPL parking, Kamagar Stadium and on Senapati Bapat Road. Light Motor Vehicles can be park at India Bulls One center PPL parking.

2. Eastern Suburbs: Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai using Eastern Express Highway shall alight participants near Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga and R.A.K. 4 Roads.

3. City and South Mumbai: Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road shall alight participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed for parking at India Bulls Finance center PPL parking, Raheja PPL Parking, Sudam Kalu Ahire road, Worli, Padurang Budhkar Marg Galxo Junction upto Kurne Chowk, Sudam Kalu Ahire road, Worli, Narayan Hardikar Marg, Sacred Heart High School upto J K Kapur Chowk, similarly, Vehicles using B. A. Road shall drop the participants at Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking at designated parking place at Five Garden or R.A.K. Road.

PM Modi will address rallies on November 14 at three places in the state - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Mumbai.