Mumbai Traffic Update: Coastal Road to Open Daily from 7 AM to Midnight From September 20; Check Details

Starting September 20, 2024, the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be open daily for commuters. Both the northbound and southbound routes will be accessible from 7 a.m. to midnight.

On March 11, 2024, the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road), designed for fast-moving traffic, was partially opened for vehicular movement on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, stretching from Bindu Madhav Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) on the southbound route.

Starting from September 20, 2024, the road will be open daily from Monday to Sunday, between 7:00 a.m. and midnight. However, certain restricted vehicles will not be permitted. Additionally, stopping vehicles, disembarking, and taking photographs or videos along this route is strictly prohibited. Violators will face legal action if found engaging in these activities.

The Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) has two primary sections for traffic:

A) The southbound carriageway stretches from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction), and Amarsons Garden to Marine Drive.

B) The northbound carriageway runs from Marine Drive, Amarsons Garden, and Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) up to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link).

Certain vehicles face restricted entry and traffic regulations along this route.

Restricted Vehicles on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road)

The following types of vehicles are prohibited from using the Coastal Road:

Heavy Vehicles and Goods Carriers

All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, and heavy goods vehicles

(Excluding BEST/ST buses and passenger-carrying vehicles)

All goods carrier vehicles

Two-Wheelers and Cycles

All types of two-wheelers, bicycles, and motorized scooters for disabled persons (including sidecars)

Three-Wheelers

All types of three-wheelers

Animal-Drawn and Hand-Operated Vehicles

Animal-drawn carts, tangas, and handcarts

Pedestrians

Walking along the road is strictly prohibited.

Speed Limits on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road)

