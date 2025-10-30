Mumbai Traffic Update: Diversions Announced in Sakinaka for Metro-6 Construction from November 5

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions in the Sakinaka Traffic Division due to the ongoing construction of Metro Line 6 between Milindnagar and Ganeshghat Selfie Point on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). These changes will be implemented from November 5, 2025, to January 15, 2026. Officials stated that the restrictions are aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement and public safety during the Metro development work. Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and expect temporary road closures in the affected areas.

According to an official order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic–Eastern Suburbs) Pradeep Chavan, the diversions are required to facilitate Elements Launching work being undertaken by Eagle Infra India Ltd. During this period, the service road on the northbound side of the L&T Flyover on JVLR — from A.M. Naik Tower Road to Saki Vihar Road — will remain closed for all vehicular movement. Vehicles will instead be rerouted via the northbound JVLR at Ganeshghat Selfie Point, under Rambagh Bridge, taking a U-turn and returning southbound towards Powai Junction and Saki Vihar Road.

Mumbai Police Announces Restrictions on GMLR for Metro-4 Construction Works

In another update, Mumbai Police announced traffic restrictions on the Bhandup-Sonapur section of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) to facilitate Mumbai Metro Line 4 construction. The notice follows the successful test run of a 10-kilometre stretch of Metro Line 4 in Thane on September 22, marking a key milestone in the project’s progress. As per police officials, civic authorities will install a 56-metre-long steel span for the Metro-4 line at the GMLR Junction on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, which will require cranes, multiaxle trailers, and heavy machinery for the two-phase installation.

The police said road closures will take place on November 1 from 10 pm to 10 am the next day, and on November 2 from 10 pm to 7 am. If the work remains incomplete, additional closures may occur on November 8 and 9 during the same night-time hours. From November 3 to December 31, 2025, one lane at the LBS Road junction may remain closed as needed for steel span connection and related construction work. Commuters have been urged to follow traffic advisories, use alternate routes, and cooperate with authorities to minimize congestion during the Metro project period.