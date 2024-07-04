Mumbai Traffic Update: Fresh Advisory Issued by Police for Marine Drive During Team India's Victory Parade – Details Inside

The Mumbai Police have urged citizens to avoid commuting towards Marine Drive on Thursday due to the heavy rush of fans gathering for the Victory Parade of the Indian Cricket Team. The official X handle of the Mumbai Police issued the advisory in anticipation of a significant turnout for the event.

"Due to the heavy rush of fans around Wankhede Stadium for the Victory Parade of the Indian Cricket Team, citizens are requested to avoid commuting towards Marine Drive," Mumbai Police wrote.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India landed in Delhi early Thursday after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29. Upon arrival, the team proceeded to the ITC Maurya Hotel for a special breakfast. They then met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence before heading back to Delhi airport to depart for Mumbai.

Extensive security measures have been implemented for Thursday evening's road show on Marine Drive. The Mumbai Police have taken precautions to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the parade, which celebrates the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Team India arrived at Mumbai International Airport to a heroic welcome. The celebration began with a Guard of Honour at the Airside, with Follow Me cars escorting the team aircraft to the terminal stand, followed by a water salute. The team walked through a tricolor-draped aerobridge, where they were showered with a floral cascade along the arrival corridor. Traditional Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha, Tutari, and Lezim filled the air with vibrant sounds for their grand welcome.

The airport rolled out a red carpet for the Men in Blue, culminating in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony. The terminal, adorned with tricolor hues and beautifully decorated buggies, transformed the team’s arrival into a sight of national pride and joy. CSMIA’s top management felicitated and escorted the team with cheers and gratitude.