Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Rains Cause 30-Minute Delays on Eastern Freeway and WEH

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous downpour and heavy rains for the last few days. Commuting across the city has become difficult as waterlogging in several parts of the city has affected the local train and vehicle movements. The Eastern Freeway and the Western Express Highway are one of the busiest routes in the city. The rains have affected traffic movement on these routes, and there is a 30-minute delay. Heavy rainfall led to a lot of waterlogging in the low-lying areas, and the streets are flooded. Visuals from Bandra show that drivers are navigating their way as rain hits the region. The visuals from the Sion and Gandhi Market areas show that cars are moving forward slowly in ankle-deep water. Visuals from Dadar show buses and other vehicles driving slowly as water is accumulated on the roads. Traffic jams are reported in Byculla, on the Eastern Freeway, P D Mello Road, Chembur, Kurla, and Thane. The streets of Nalasopara are drowning in water, and vehicles are facing difficulty in moving forward.

Eastern Freeway:

#Watch | Monsoon mayhem continues in Mumbai; Massive traffic snarls hit Eastern Freeway as relentless rains trigger traffic jam pic.twitter.com/tOJMGtVwN0 — NDTV (@ndtv) August 18, 2025

It’s 12.05 pm, Mumbai is raining heavily in dark clouds 🌧️#eastern_freewaypic.twitter.com/UhaQ9ZC2Tu — Ashish Jadhao (@ashish_jadhao) August 18, 2025

WEH, Vile Parle:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The traffic slows down on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes Mumbai city. pic.twitter.com/RXfqj5UpXP — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Gandhi Market, Sion:

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city.



(Visuals from Gandhi Market Sion) pic.twitter.com/2Cu6rR0RIy — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Bandra:

Maharashtra: Mumbai witnesses rainfall



(Visuals from Bandra) pic.twitter.com/kn8kxtsQAA — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025

Dadar:

JUST IN | Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai from early morning today. NDMA has issued a red alert for Mumbai till 12 noon today. Meanwhile, water logging was reported at a few places amid the heavy downpour.



📸 @EmmanualYoginipic.twitter.com/c0fdAs7ST6 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 18, 2025

Officials confirmed that there was no rerouting of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses despite the relentless downpour.

The traffic chaos coincides with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rain until Tuesday. According to the 48-hour forecast, the city may experience moderate to heavy downpours, with chances of intense spells along with strong winds during the night. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to stay steady, with the maximum hovering near 27°C and the minimum around 24°C.

Mumbai has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall since Saturday. A civic official stated that after the intense showers overnight on Monday, the rain picked up further momentum from 9 am onwards. Between 9 am and 10 am, the island city registered 37 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs recorded 39 mm, and the western suburbs received 29 mm. Chembur in the eastern belt reported the highest downpour of 65 mm during the same period, followed by Shivaji Nagar with 50 mm, the official added. In the 24-hour span ending at 8 am on Monday, average rainfall stood at 54.58 mm in the island city, 72.61 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 65.86 mm in the western suburbs, as per civic data. Officials further mentioned that several locations recorded over 100 mm of rainfall during this timeframe.